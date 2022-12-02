Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,471 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

