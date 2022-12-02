Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.51% of Monterey Bio Acquisition worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 186,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTRY remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

About Monterey Bio Acquisition

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.