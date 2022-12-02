Karpus Management Inc. Sells 8,580 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,703,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSAG. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $16,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $14,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,668,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 233.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 260,724 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,370. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

