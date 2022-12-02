Karpus Management Inc. Sells 27,900 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,608,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $105.62. 1,064,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,842,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

