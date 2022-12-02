Karpus Management Inc. Sells 162,200 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.70% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $116,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 878,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $75.50. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

