Karpus Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $22,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GDV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,000. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.