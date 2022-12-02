Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of Pioneer Merger worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC increased its position in Pioneer Merger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Merger by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Pioneer Merger by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 630,244 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Pioneer Merger Price Performance

PACX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.