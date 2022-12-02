Karpus Management Inc. Has $13.68 Million Holdings in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,259 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXAC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,165,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXAC remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,594. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business engaged in the agriculture, plant-based proteins, and related technology industry in Eastern Europe.

