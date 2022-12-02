Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CENAQ Energy worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 263.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 264,300 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

About CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

See Also

