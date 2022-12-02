Karpus Management Inc. Buys 137,006 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,006 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.93% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 216,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 1,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,665. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.88.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

