Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

