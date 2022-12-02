Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Acquires $308,516.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTGet Rating) CEO Alan Yu purchased 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $308,516.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,393,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,210,440.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 2nd, Alan Yu purchased 16,800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $235,704.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu purchased 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu purchased 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRT remained flat at $14.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,975. The firm has a market cap of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.58. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

