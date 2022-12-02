Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 74.5% in November

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALA. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALA stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $19.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.75 by $8.50. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,383.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

