Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kajima Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 2,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Kajima has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

