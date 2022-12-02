JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. JUST has a total market capitalization of $198.34 million and $19.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.99 or 0.06341691 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00501421 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.56 or 0.30498788 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
