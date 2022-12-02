JUMPN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1,118.53 Billion (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUMPN has a total market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUMPN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.06196494 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00507754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.08 or 0.30883992 BTC.

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUMPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUMPN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.