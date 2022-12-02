JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $19.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,979 shares of company stock valued at $712,791. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

