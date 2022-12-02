JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TPR opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 330,986 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,671 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry



Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

