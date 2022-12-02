JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) to Underweight

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on THGPF. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.97) price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 59.33.

OTCMKTS THGPF opened at 0.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.59. THG has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 1.76.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

