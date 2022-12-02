JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Price Target to €46.00

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €41.00 ($42.27) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €53.00 ($54.64) to €47.50 ($48.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €62.00 ($63.92) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.55) to €39.00 ($40.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 48.13.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at 18.00 during trading on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of 17.82 and a 1 year high of 18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of 18.00.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.