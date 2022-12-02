Jordan T. Kass Sells 5,276 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

CHRW opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

