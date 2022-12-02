Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $87,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $7,940,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

JLL stock opened at $167.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

