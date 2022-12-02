Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $467.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.