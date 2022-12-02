John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,923. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

