Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,898,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 490,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Jiuzi Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 847.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,043 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Jiuzi worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

