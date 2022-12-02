JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 34,529 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of FROG opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.36. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
