JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 34,529 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.36. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Get JFrog alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.