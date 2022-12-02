Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,300 ($15.55) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $9.58 on Monday. Jet2 has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.