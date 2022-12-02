Jet Protocol Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.60 million and $76,249.82 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,053.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00245553 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02611793 USD and is up 10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $72,857.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

