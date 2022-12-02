Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.78) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($49.48) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

EPA:STM opened at €36.89 ($38.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.59. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($12.78) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($22.11).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

