Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Jamf Stock Performance

BATS:JAMF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

Insider Activity at Jamf

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 89,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,818,502.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 290,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Jamf by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

