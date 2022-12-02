Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 165

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($1.97) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 226 ($2.70).
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
