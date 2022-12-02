J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.76) to GBX 184 ($2.20) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.93) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $10.77 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

