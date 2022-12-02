J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JILL traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,677. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.30.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 128.26% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

