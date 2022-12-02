Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.07. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$14.07, with a volume of 1,970 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 15.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.90.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

