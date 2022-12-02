Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at 10.18, but opened at 10.79. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 10.88, with a volume of 224 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at 92,445,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $22,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 566,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $9,176,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

