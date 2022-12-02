iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 1,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $716.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after buying an additional 595,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 766,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 787,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 332,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.