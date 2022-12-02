iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Stock Performance
NYSE:STAR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,957. iStar has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The stock has a market cap of $690.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.
iStar Company Profile
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
