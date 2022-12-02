iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Stock Performance

NYSE:STAR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,957. iStar has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The stock has a market cap of $690.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

iStar Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iStar by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 1,428.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 7,576.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in iStar by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iStar by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.