Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 91.45%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

