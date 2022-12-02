iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $406.51. The company had a trading volume of 127,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

