iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 152,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $186.59. 473,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,232,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average of $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

