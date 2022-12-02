iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.