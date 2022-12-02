iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.90

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and traded as high as $42.87. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 206,557 shares traded.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

