iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

