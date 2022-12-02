iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. 125,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.