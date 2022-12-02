iQIYI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 22,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,590 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iQIYI by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 931,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nomura reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

