Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INVH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Shares of INVH opened at $32.35 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
