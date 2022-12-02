Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INVH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.35 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

