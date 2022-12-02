Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 199,681 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the average volume of 88,130 call options.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $3,468,500. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tilray by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 57,743,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,069,244. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.