Investors Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MDB traded down $7.83 on Friday, hitting $154.11. 2,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,612. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.11. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in MongoDB by 21.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

