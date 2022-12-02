Investors Buy High Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 55,167 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 30,550 call options.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. 2,280,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,805,318. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
