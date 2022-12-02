Investors Buy High Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 55,167 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 30,550 call options.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. 2,280,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,805,318. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

