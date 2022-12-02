Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Plans $0.23 Dividend

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2283 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Investec Group Stock Down 11.9 %
Shares of Investec Group stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Investec Group has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.
About Investec Group
